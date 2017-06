Tonto is a 2-year-old sweetie who wants nothing more than to be your new best friend. Though he may be a little guy, Tonto holds his own during playtime with the other dogs. He would thrive in a home with another small dog as a playmate. If you would like to know more about Tonto, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

