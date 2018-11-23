Dolphin Report: Swift, Fresenius Advance in CIF-SS Tennis Doubles, Boys Cross Country Earns CIF-SS Runner-Up

By Zach Cavanagh

Swift, Fresenius Advance in CIF-SS Tennis Doubles

The Dana Hills girls tennis doubles team of Courtney Swift and Drae Fresenius earned a first-round bye and won their next two matches with ease to advance to the final 32 at the CIF-SS Individual Sectionals on Monday, Nov. 19 at Andulka Park Tennis Center in Riverside.

The pair will compete in the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at Whittier Narrows Tennis Center. If they advance, the Round of 16 and Quarterfinals are on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at Seal Beach Tennis Center. The Semifinals and Finals are also at Seal Beach on Thursday, Nov. 29.

This is only the second competition as a doubles team this season for Swift and Fresenius. The two teamed up at the South Coast League Finals when Swift, Dana Hills’ No. 1 singles player, was dealing with an injury and went on to win the league title.

On Monday, Swift and Fresenius dropped only two points as they moved on with a pair of 6-1, 6-0 victories over teams from Riverside Poly and Great Oak of Temecula.

Dana Hills’ second doubles entry also won two matches, but the team of Stila Fresenius and Malia Rivera didn’t have the luxury of a bye.

Fresenius and Rivera took the first and second rounds in strong fashion, 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-1, but they were eliminated in the third round. Murrieta Valley’s top doubles team fought off the Dolphins’ comeback attempt in a second-set tiebreaker to advance, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Boys Cross Country Earns CIF-SS Runner-Up, Trip to State

The Dana Hills distance running legacy continues with another piece of hardware added to the collection.

The Dolphins got a third-place finish by Simon Fuller and three runners in the top 30 to easily take the Division 1 runner-up silver plaque at the CIF-SS Finals on Nov. 17 at the Riverside Cross Country Course.

In what has almost become a yearly ritual for Dana Hills, the Dolphins boys will compete at the State Championships on Nov. 24 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Fuller overcame an early tumble in the first 50 meters to post his third-best, three-mile time this season at 14:44. The senior earned a bronze and was named First Team All-CIF.

Senior Cole Stark ran a strong 14:52 to finish 13th and was named Second Team All-CIF. Junior Carrick Denker put up a time of 15:06 to finish in 21st and earned Third Team All-CIF honors.

Seniors Garrett Hough and Hayden Stein rounded out Dana Hills’ scoring five with times of 15:16 and 15:17 for 33rd and 35th place, respectively. The Dolphins ran a five-man gap of 33 seconds.

The Dana Hills girls finished 15th in their Division 1 race. Junior Marisa Gaitan and senior Leila Keyvan paced the Dolphins at 18:03 and 18:06 for 33rd and 38th, respectively.