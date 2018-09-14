Dana Wharf Fish Count: Dorado Continue to Be Highlight

By Zach Cavanagh

Dorado season continued in full force last week at Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching.

In his weekly report, Captain Brian Woolley said the fleet “got a taste of some super fun offshore fishing” throughout the week. There were some good signs early in the week, and when the conditions opened up later in the week, the group was able to take advantage.

Woolley said the dorado has been the highlight. The dorado were plentiful out in the open water. Private boats have pressured the dorado, so Woolley and Co. kept tabs on the fish later in the week.

Despite the pressure, nearly every trip boast were able to hook into some dorado. Last Thursday, the Sum Fun pulled in 71 dorado with only 20 anglers with the fish weighing between 8-20 pounds. The dorado trips were also grabbing some skipjack along the way.

Bass fishing took a dip this week with some cooler water and winds. Woolley said he expects things to straighten out to get the bass fishing rolling again.

Another highlight of the week, an angler on the Boardroom caught a 170-pound blue fin tuna overnight last weekend near San Clemente Island.

Here is the latest fish count out of Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Sept. 12 – 5 boats, 128 anglers: 5 blue fin tuna, 24 dorado, 6 yellowtail, 1 lingcod, 5 skipjack, 2 bonito, 1 halibut, 72 calico bass, 1 sand bass, 5 sheephead, 3 white fish, 1 barracuda, 1 treefish, 9 blue perch

Sept. 11 – 5 boats, 129 anglers: 213 dorado, 3 yellowtail, 108 calico bass, 6 sand bass, 5 sheephead, 5 rockfish, 1 bonito, 69 bass released

Sept. 10 – 7 boats, 135 anglers: 213 dorado, 3 yellowtail, 108 calico bass, 6 sand bass, 5 sheephead, 5 rockfish, 1 bonito, 69 bass released

Sept. 9 – 10 boats, 294 anglers: 79 dorado, 1 skipjack tuna, 6 yellowtail, 114 calico bass, 8 sand bass, 15 sheephead, 10 whitefish, 55 rockfish, 62 vermilion rockfish, 4 boccacio, 5 bonito, 9 blue perch, 310 bass released

Sept. 8 – 11 boats, 209 anglers: 1 bluefin tuna (110lbs), 21 dorado, 26 skipjack tuna, 3 yellowtail, 4 calico bass, 11 sand bass, 14 sheephead, 21 whitefish, 144 rockfish, 205 vermilion rockfish, 14 boccacio, 5 barracuda, 39 bonito, 1 halibut, 3 triggerfish, 1 sargo, 115 bass released

Sept. 7 – 4 boats, 104 anglers: 1 dorado, 7 skipjack tuna, 8 calico bass, 15 sand bass, 8 sheephead, 20 whitefish, 70 rockfish, 127 vermilion rockfish, 38 boccacio, 100 bass released

Sept. 6 – 3 boats, 106 anglers: 74 dorado, 1 striped marlin, 20 skipjack, 3 calico bass, 1 sand bass, 3 sheephead, 2 whitefish, 145 bass released