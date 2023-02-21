The Ranch at Laguna Beach on Tuesday, Feb. 21, celebrated the opening of Young’s Beach Shack, a new concession stand at Salt Creek Beach. The outdoor beach cafe serves locally sourced, coastal cuisine and craft beers and wine.

Through the name and design, the concession stand is a nod to the beach’s history and the two brothers who once ran a successful beach stand there from 1925 to 1968. Young’s Beach Camp originally charged a quarter for daily beach admission.

Young’s Beach Shack pays tribute to Jim and Steve Young, who gave up farming inland to instead run their iconic Young’s Beach Camp concession stand at Salt Creek for more than 40 years.

The concession stand, located at 33521 Ritz Carlton Drive, Dana Point, is The Ranch at Laguna Beach’s second beachside restaurant, following the opening of the Lost Pier Cafe at Aliso Beach.

“We are excited to welcome our guests and local community to Young’s Beach Shack,” Kurt Bjorkman, chief operating officer of The Ranch at Laguna Beach said in a media release. “Young’s offers fresh, locally sourced, top-quality food in a friendly, casual environment. It reflects the unique history and character of our community.”

Young’s Beach Shack serves seafood and comfort food, as well as beach picnic provisions, with an emphasis on sustainable ingredients. The concession stand is open from 7 a.m. to sunset daily with parking available for $1 per hour.