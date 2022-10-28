YogaSix to Celebrate Grand Opening in Prado West

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

After experiencing burnout from working as a high-end executive assistant, Jennifer Mussaw looked to yoga as a way to de-stress.

As she dove into her yoga practice, she started to notice the benefits of how it helped her manage stress, atop other physical and mental benefits.

After training to become a yoga teacher and obtaining her certification, she moved to Orange County and reached out to Beth Georges, the owner of YogaSix’s Dana Point location, about working at the studio.

Georges worked as an anchor and reporter, transitioning to working as a professor at Cal State Fullerton when her kids were young.

“I’ve been (at Cal State Fullerton) 21 years, but about seven or eight years ago, I fell in love with Pilates when I joined a Club Pilates,” Georges said.

“I loved everything about the fitness; I loved the way it was operated, and at the time, my husband and I had been looking for a business to open, and I said, ‘You know, there’s something about this Pilates Studio; it seems easy to operate, right?’ ” Georges continued.

While still teaching at Cal State Fullerton, Georges has opened five exercise studios, franchises of Exponential Fitness Studios.

Georges signed a lease for the studio space for YogaSix back when the Prado West development was still an empty lot.

“I just saw the plans and committed to it,” Georges said. “We are so thrilled with that space; we love Prado West, we love Dana Point. I feel like that’s just such a wonderful center for the community that offers so much, all in that little walking distance.”

The name YogaSix stands for the six signature classes that the yoga studio offers: Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power, and Y6 Sculpt and Flow.

Before its official grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 3, when the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce is set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony, YogaSix, a new yoga studio at Prado West, will offer select classes for free this coming weekend. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Y6 101 is a beginner class, great for anyone trying yoga for the first time or getting back into yoga, Georges said. Sculpt and Flow, she added, is a chance to warm up with yoga and pick up weights and resistance bands for the rest of the class.

“We really pride ourselves in our ability to let any level come to any class; it’s an accessible yoga studio for all. Our classes are designed to make it so everybody can give us a try and feel comfortable,” said Mussaw, the general manager of YogaSix Dana Point, located at 34135 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite B.

YogaSix opened on June 23 at Prado West for a soft opening. Over the four months the studio has been open, it’s grown to 400 members.

YogaSix has scheduled its official grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 3, when the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Ahead of the occasion, though, YogaSix will offer select classes for free this coming weekend.

YogaSix will be “celebrating our members by adding in special classes, holding a member mixer, decorations, food and drinks after our classes,” Georges said.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the studio is set to partner with local businesses such as Rausch PT to answer physical therapy questions, and Cold Plunge Dana Point will bring in a cold plunge tub for members to try. YogaSix will also partner with the Dana Point Ale House for a happy hour that evening.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, YogaSix will host its monthly Brunch and Beats at Craft House, while Clean Juice offers members free juice shots.

“The theme of it all is just settling into the community, joining all our community partners together and just making it a really fun weekend,” Georges said.

