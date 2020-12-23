Year in Review: Some of the Top Stories from 2020

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Written and Compiled by Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Every year, Dana Point Times looks back at its coverage throughout year and compiles a list of the top stories that happened around town.

From homelessness, to coastal erosion, to the downfall of the Pilgrim, an iconic Dana Point symbol, 2020 proved to be a challenging year—but it was not without victories and celebrations, too. Here are some of the top stories of 2020:

JANUARY

Homelessness had been named a top issue for the year of 2019, and 2020 saw an overlap to kick off the new year. Orange County’s homelessness issues continued to escalate when the city of Santa Ana filed a lawsuit against the County of Orange, as well as Dana Point and neighboring cities San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano. The lawsuit alleged that the municipalities had leaned heavily on Santa Ana to take on the homelessness crisis.

Sheila Marie Ritze, 40, of San Juan Capistrano, was charged with first-degree murder. According to law enforcement, Ritze, and co-defendant Xuan Le, lured a victim onto her boat in Dana Point Harbor before the victim was killed.

The county’s OC Parks continued to seek community input regarding future plans for Capistrano Beach after years of coastal erosion that forced the agency to demolish the beach’s basketball court and restrooms.

FEBRUARY

With the three South County cities no longer named in Santa Ana’s lawsuit, the county became the main focus of litigation. However, a federal judge eventually denied Santa Ana’s request for an injunction that would have barred the county from transporting homeless individuals to a temporary shelter at an armory in the city.

The Dana Point Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9934 celebrated 25 years since its founding. The organization is devoted to conducting outreach to veterans, active duty military personnel and their families.

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce announce the hiring of Vickie McMurchie as its new executive director, after the departure of Bev Jorgensen. Former City Manager Mark Denny announced his resignation after accepting a city manager position in the City of Fontana.

MARCH

March kicked off with the state’s Primary Election, which saw races for the 73rd Assembly District and 49th Congressional District. Residents in Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel and San Clemente also voted on bond measures to support the renovation of schools in their areas.

In the 73rd District race, Brough, a Dana Point resident and the third-term incumbent, came in fourth place, disqualifying him from appearing on the General Election ballot in November and dashing his hopes for reelection.

The 49th Congressional race was largely symbolic, as there were only two candidates—incumbent Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Brian Maryott, a San Juan Capistrano councilmember—meaning both were shoe-ins for the November ballot. However, with Levin coming in first, the Primaries offered a glimpse of what would come eight months later.

As for the bond measures, the Primaries delivered another blow to the Capistrano Unified School District’s hopes of refurbishing several of its campuses, including those in San Clemente and Dana Point. Both of CUSD’s measures—H and I—failed, each receiving roughly 45% approval, far below the 55% threshold needed to pass.

Thousands of visitors flocked to Dana Point Harbor to celebrate the 49th Annual Festival of Whales. The event was created to honor the migration of the California gray whale, since they are known to closely pass along the Dana Point coastline. This year, the Festival of Whales Parade, on Saturday, March 7, was held in the Dana Point Harbor.

Dana Point City Council voted to promote Mike Killebrew from his assistant city manager role to city manager after Mark Denny’s departure.

A Dana Point icon saw its last sunrise when the Pilgrim, a three-masted schooner that was a full-sized replica of the merchant ship that Richard Henry Dana had detailed in his classic novel Two Years Before the Mast, keeled overnight between Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29. The vessel sank in her slip at Dana Point Harbor and was removed from the water.

APRIL

Surfboards artistically painted with messages of hope started mysteriously appearing throughout the Dana Point community, including in locations near Dana Hills High School, Dana Point Harbor, Heritage Park and near the Girl in the Curl surf shop.

MAY

Assemblymember Bill Brough was removed from his positions on California Assembly committees after an investigation was conducted by the state Legislature’s Workplace Conduct Unit, concluding that Brough would provide “political help” in exchange for sexual favors.

The conclusion of the investigation came after Brough previously had faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of campaign finance. Brough denied the claims, questioned the investigation process and stated he was considering legal options.

On Memorial Day, George Floyd, a Black man, was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. His death, the result of being pinned to the pavement by a White officer kneeling on his neck as he gasped and pleaded for air, sparked outrage and prompted a new social justice movement nationally.

JUNE

The racial reckoning that followed Floyd’s death reached Dana Point and other South County cities, as social justice advocates staged local Black Lives Matter rallies and marches. The second planned demonstration drew at least a thousand people in a march that began in Dana Point Harbor and ended at Salt Creek Beach.

Amid the massive protests seen across the U.S., a new rallying cry rang out—”Defund the Police.” The call to action for many has meant advocating less spending on law enforcement, while for others it has meant a complete disbandment of police departments.

An Orange County Grand Jury investigation into the TCA found, among other things, that the toll road operators have continued to place themselves in future road planning efforts and projects likely outside of their legislative purview, despite having fulfilled much of their original mandates—to build toll roads.

The SONGS Task Force, assembled by Congressman Levin, released a report that laid out a litany of federal and state policy recommendations to address many of the perceived issues related to SONGS and U.S. nuclear power plants in general, while largely focusing on the safe storage of nuclear waste.

Michael Villar, of Capistrano Beach is the first to announce his candidacy for Dana Point City Council in the District 5 race, ahead of his opponent, Benjamin Bebee. Gary Newkirk and Mike Frost also go on to announce their candidacy in the District 4 race.

Golden State Killer suspect Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., whose murder victims included a Dana Point couple, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder.

A string of rapes, murders and burglaries in the 1970s and ‘80s went unsolved for decades until investigators announced they had named DeAngelo as the suspect using DNA from a genealogy website in 2018.

On Aug. 19, 1980, the defendant struck in the middle of the night, allegedly raping Patrice Harrington and then bludgeoning to death both Patrice and her husband, Keith, in their Niguel Shores home on Cockleshell Drive.

JULY

Capistrano Beach experienced turbulent tidal action over the Fourth of July weekend, adding to coastal erosion and damage the beach had seen in recent years. OC Parks officials soon thereafter announced that they are preparing for more expected high tides to come as the agency worked toward short- and long-term solutions. Community members expressed differing views on whether OC Parks should implement armoring, which arguably could preserve coastal access or cause further erosion in the future.

The California Coastal Commission (CCC) approved a nuclear waste monitoring program from SoCal Edison (SCE), which is required to show, among other things, that its storage of radioactive material at SONGS will be maintained and ready for eventual relocation.

The project to more than double the size of Wheeler North Reef, SCE’s man-made kelp forest off the coast of San Clemente, concluded, as the last rocks were placed into the waters just north of the pier.

The reef, now encompassing 376 acres, stretches from Seal Rock, past San Clemente’s shores and into Dana Point’s waters. The two-year project added more than 200 acres to the artificial reef, according to Edison.

Three Dana Point beaches were listed in Heal the Bay’s honor roll list for 2019-2020: Dana Point Harbor Youth Dock, Dana Point at Camino Estrella (Capistrano Beach area) and Dana Strands Beach.

Former Councilmember Debra Lewis submitted her resignation on Tuesday, July 28, effective immediately, after her Dana Point home went into escrow. She’s since moved to Palos Verdes to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

AUGUST

A deadly virus threatening both domestic and wild rabbits was detected in Orange County, with infected rabbits being identified in Capistrano Beach and San Clemente.

Officials say Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV2) is not related to the novel coronavirus and does not affect humans or domestic animals other than rabbits.

SoCal Edison transferred the last bit of nuclear waste from its power plant into dry storage, completing another step in the ongoing plans to deconstruct the decommissioned facility.

SEPTEMBER

Dana Point City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city and Orange County United Way for the purpose of providing financial literacy coaching and education, case management and wrap-around services to parents of R.H. Dana Elementary School students and residents of Dana Point. The goal is for families to be equipped to overcome barriers to stable housing.

The partnership was part of an ongoing effort for then-Councilmember Paul Wyatt—who formerly headed the city’s Homeless Task Force—to find ways to remediate underlying causes of homelessness.

Later in the month, Dana Point City Council introduced an ordinance that targets illicit massage establishments, in an effort to combat human trafficking. Meanwhile, the Dana Point Planning Commission held a workshop on short-term rentals, forming a subcommittee to explore regulation and community input.

The average unemployment rate for San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano collectively was 7.4% in the month of September—below the countywide rate of 9%, according to the state’s mid-October jobs report. Statewide, the unemployment rate also fell slightly to 11%, down from the 11.2% the month prior. In Dana Point, where 1,400 residents were out of work, unemployment was at 7.6%

OCTOBER

As announced by the Hilton luxury hotel brand, Monarch Beach Resort will be known as Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club. The 400-room, AAA five-diamond hotel was purchased from KSL Capital Partners by Ohana Real Estate Investors in November 2019 for $497 million.

Final financial reports ahead of the election indicated that Mike Frost had raised more money than his opponent Gary Newkirk, while Newkirk led with more individuals making contributions to his campaign for the District 4 seat. In District 5, Michael Villar beat his opponent Benjamin Bebee in fundraising by a landslide.

On Oct. 7, Dana Point’s city clerk received expenditure reports to show that a political action committee dubbed the California Homeowners Association had spent nearly $10,000 on mailers to oppose Newkirk. Soon thereafter, mailers arrived at residences within District 4 of the city, depicting Newkirk as pro-development and in favor of big-box retail.

NOVEMBER

Mike Frost and Michael Villar are voted in to become the first to represent District 4 and District 5 on the Dana Point City Council, respectively, with the city transitioning toward districted elections in 2018. Both winners took impressive leads over their opponents.

Laguna Niguel Mayor Laurie Davies won the race for the 73rd Assembly District and Levin maintained his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9934, based in Dana Point, hosted this year’s Veterans Day Service at Del Obispo Community Baseball Park to allow for social distancing. The event is typically held at Strands Vista Memorial Park.

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce adjusted this year’s Turkey Trot, an annual Thanksgiving Day fundraiser, to allow for social distancing and health safety precautions. Rather than holding the series of races in the Dana Point Harbor, as has been tradition, participants instead “run the race at their own pace” and on their own terms.

DECEMBER

A recent independent survey of the dry cask storage system at SONGS found no evidence of contamination or radiation leakage coming from the canisters containing spent nuclear fuel.

The California Coastal Commission approved an application for OC Parks to use sand cubes and boulders at Capistrano Beach while the agency formulates a long-term master plan.

Patricia Todd, who previously worked as a legislative aide for Sen. John Moorlach of Costa Mesa, filed a criminal complaint against Brough for allegedly raping her after a 2015 dinner in Sacramento.

Dana Point City Council recognized outgoing Councilmember Paul Wyatt for his four years of service. As his term concluded, incoming councilmembers Mike Frost and Michael Villar were sworn in. Jamey Federico was appointed to be the next mayor of Dana Point. Joe Muller will serve as mayor pro tem.

