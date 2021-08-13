World Elephant Day to Be Celebrated in Dana Point Aug. 12, 15

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Gallery Dana Bay is celebrating and honoring organizations supporting elephant and animal welfare worldwide on Thursday, Aug. 12. Additionally, on Sunday, August 15, three touring elephant sculptures will greet guests at the Concert in the Park, Sea Terrace Community Park.

The Elephant Parade is a social enterprise that runs the world’s largest art exhibition of decorated elephant statues. Created by artists and celebrities, each Elephant Parade statue is a unique art piece. The organization raises awareness of the plight of the Asian Elephant, and encourages conservation efforts. The parade event, which has been held in a number of other countries in Europe and Asia, made its first U.S. appearance in Dana Point.

For eight weeks in the fall of 2013, painted elephant statues standing at about 5 feet tall were first placed throughout the city. The event culminated with a gala and auction, where funds from the purchased artwork went to the Asian Elephant Foundation and participating artists. Dana Yarger is the owner of Gallery Dana Bay and served as the ambassador for the U.S. exhibition of the parade.

“There was a lot of good will at that time,” Yarger previously said to Dana Point Times. “I believe there’s a desire for that good will now. With Encore for the Elephants, we’d like to bring back some of the joy we have.”

A limited supply of E is for ELEPHANT posters will be given away free at the gallery located in the Lantern District. There will be photo opportunities with elephants and kids are welcome to attend.

Artists receiving blank elephants for future art installations included Steve Adam, Chariya Bissonnette and Thomas Clark.

To share your memories and photos of the elephants, follow @galleryatdanabay on Instagram or visit the Facebook page facebook.com/encorefortheelephants. Gallery Dana Bay is located at 24682 Del Prado Avenue.

