In celebration of National Women’s History Month, Orange County Fifth District Board Supervisor Katrina Foley recognized Music Preserves Foundation President and Co-Founder Patti Compton for her work on her music history radio show Play Something Sweet.

Compton’s recognition was part of Foley’s second “Women Making a Difference Awards” held at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point on Saturday, March 18.

The theme of this year’s awards ceremony honored storytellers, recognizing women making a difference in the arts, blogs, books and publications, radio, stage, podcasts, social media, film, public information, print news and television news.

Foley honored Compton’s efforts to share music history with her one-hour radio show, which airs weekly on KXFM 104.7 in Laguna Beach every Thursday from 4-5 p.m.

“Each week, I trace the history of a specific genre of music or time period and discuss the stories behind why that particular music was created at that time and look at the societal influences,” Compton said in an email. “I have covered everything from blues, jazz, and funk to rap, grunge, and punk.”

On her show, Compton has told the story of college students searching the South for forgotten blues players such as Son House and Skip James in the 1960s, bringing them to perform at the Newport Jazz Festival and the cultural impact of the record Free to Be… You and Me on young girls during the Women’s Rights Movement.

(From right) Board Supervisor Katrina Foley recognizes Music Preserves Foundation President and Co-Founder Patti Compton for her work on her music history radio show Play Something Sweet during her “Women Making a Difference Awards” on Saturday, March 18. Photo: Courtesy of Anthony Small

“I feel that through finding and telling culturally important stories behind songs and music and using music as a primary source to study history, I am making an impact by broadening the scope of how we experience music and remember history,” Compton said.

“Stories are so important, because telling stories is part of being human,” Compton continued. “Oral histories in the form of storytelling (are) how history has been passed down for generations—through stories and songs. Music is history.”

Receiving the award for “Women Storytelling Making a Difference” in the radio category on Saturday was gratifying, Compton said, “because there are so many women out there telling stories and making a difference through several different forms of media and the arts.”

“By shining a light on a few, we are letting the world know that we are all out there moving the needle—and they should probably be paying more attention,” Compton continued.

Compton added that she’d like to thank Foley and the County of Orange for highlighting women in the community who are making a difference during National Women’s History Month.

In a media release, Foley congratulated the nominees and awardees of her second Women Making a Difference awards, adding that she’s “honored to recognize the many talented women storytellers who dedicate their lives to pursuing truth, producing art, and reflecting our community.”

The awards ceremony also featured performances from Jacque Tahuka-Nunez and the Women’s Fellowship from the Marshallese Ministries of Orange County.

“These stories are essential to retaining the history and experiences of our residents in Orange County,” Foley said. “I’m proud to celebrate esteemed women who care about others and understand that lifting up those in pain or struggling lifts up us all.”

“Women empowering women builds stronger communities for everyone,” Foley continued, “and I look forward to working together to make a difference in Orange County.”