Who’s on the Ballot for South OC’s Primary Election Races?

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Breeana Greenberg

The list of candidates running for several of the county, state and congressional offices this June has taken shape now that the March 11 deadline to file for candidacy in the Primary Election has passed.

Four candidates will vie for the Orange County Board’s Fifth District seat in the June 7 Primaries. Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett is wrapping up her second consecutive term and has her sights set on a higher office. This past December, she announced her candidacy for Congress.

For this year’s local county board race, which is using an updated district map approved this past November, current Second District Supervisor Katrina Foley will run against State Sen. Pat Bates (CA-36), Diane Harkey, a former State Assemblymember and Dana Point councilmember, and Newport Beach Councilmember Kevin Muldoon.

The race for California’s 74th Assembly District will see two candidates—incumbent Assemblymember Laurie Davies and San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan—compete for the seat.

California uses a top two-primary system, meaning the top two vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, will move on to the General Election in November. With Davies and Duncan being the only candidates on the ballot this June, the Primary could serve as a preview in the fall, when the race will officially be decided.

As for State Senate races in South Orange County, the 36th Senate District will be decided by voters in Dana Point and San Clemente, while voters in San Juan Capistrano and Rancho Mission Viejo will vote for candidates in the 38th Senate District.

Huntington Beach Councilmember Kim Carr and Assemblymember Janet Nguyen (CA-72) have qualified for the 36th Senate District race. In the 38th Senate District, three candidates—retired fire Capt. Joe Kerr, Matt Gunderson, a small business owner, and Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear—have qualified for the race.

And for the state’s 49th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Mike Levin, a Democrat, is set to face six challengers this June.

Former San Juan Capistrano Councilmember and 2020 congressional hopeful Brian Maryott announced his campaign to run again, paving the way for another potential showdown with Levin, depending on how things shape up in June.

Bartlett, Oceanside Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez, Sheriff’s Deputy Josiah O’Neil and Cybersecurity and Military Officer Renee Taylor will join them on the ballot, as they all look to secure one of the top two spots that will allow them to compete for the congressional seat in November.

Below is the complete list of qualified candidates running in the handful of races that voters will decide on come June 7.

Orange County Board of Supervisors Fifth District

Second District Supervisor Katrina Foley

Sen. Pat Bates (CA-36)

Former Assemblymember Diane Harkey

Newport Beach Councilmember Kevin Muldoon

California’s 74th Assembly District

Assemblymember Laurie Davies*

San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan

California’s 36th State Senate District

Huntington Beach Councilmember Kim Carr

Assemblymember Janet Nguyen (CA-72)

California’s 38th State Senate District

Retired Fire Capt. Joe Kerr

Small Business Owner Matt Gunderson

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear

49th Congressional District

Rep. Mike Levin*

Former San Juan Capistrano City Councilmember Brian Maryott

OC Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

Oceanside Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez

Sheriff’s Deputy Josiah O’Neil

Cybersecurity and Military Officer Renee Taylor

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

