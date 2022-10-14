Welcome to the Dana Point Times Election Guide

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

An informed democracy—that’s what we as reporters and editors strive to shape ahead of every single election.

It’s our job to make sure you as readers and prospective voters know who it is you’re electing, what they stand for and how they plan to wield the power you’ve entrusted in them once in office.

With that in mind, every couple of years, we put together our Voters Guide, where readers can hopefully get a better idea of the candidates before you’ve marked your ballots and cast your votes by Nov. 8

This year’s elections include numerous races that will be decided locally, including the state’s 49th Congressional, 36th and 38th State Senate, 74th State Assembly and the county’s Fifth Supervisorial districts.

Over the past few weeks, we talked to the candidates seeking your vote, asking them about their priorities and goals for office.

In this guide, you’ll also see that we’ve compiled the list of propositions and ballot initiatives, diving into the nuances of what voters are being asked to decide, as well as presenting the various arguments for and against.

To our readers, we thank you for trusting us and the information we’ve gathered, and hope this guide serves you well as you begin to fill out your ballots.

Shawn Raymundo

