Waterman’s to Close on June 1

By Breeana Greenberg

After eight years in the Dana Point Harbor, Waterman’s Harbor will be closing its doors on June 1. Managing Partner Damian Collins announced on the restaurant’s website this week that Waterman’s will be terminating the lease at the end of the month.

Collins explained that the decision to close was made, because he felt Waterman’s could not offer the same quality of service during the construction and revitalization process of the Dana Point Harbor.

“After evaluating our options and the impact the Harbor renovations would have on our staff, guests, business, and vendors, we felt the best solution was to accept the offer from the Marina developers to terminate our lease,” Collins wrote.

In a separate media release, the Dana Point Harbor Partners wrote that it “had planned for Waterman’s to remain in the Revitalized Harbor, however, understand the decision. DPHP wishes the Collins family all the best and encourages the community to patronize their local bars.”

Collins also owns Sunsets Cap Beach and Stillwater Spirits & Sounds, and is currently developing a Mexican restaurant elsewhere in Dana Point.

“We are closing our doors in the Dana Point Harbor, but we will not be leaving the Dana Point community,” Collins said in the announcement. “We plan to open additional restaurants where we own the buildings to provide greater control over our destiny.”

While the new Mexican restaurant is still in development, Collins wrote that he will “provide additional information as we solidify our plans.”

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

