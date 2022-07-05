GALLERY: Water Wars Makes a Splash at Dana Point Harbor

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

Dozens of people hopped aboard their vessels and inflatable boats on Monday to take part in this year’s Water Wars, a longstanding Dana Point tradition every Fourth of July.

Participants armed themselves with water guns and buckets to blast, spray and soak other boaters with water. While many donned protective eyewear, few showed off a bit of pageantry, taking the “Wars” in Water Wars to the next level, by rocking Viking helmets.

Onlookers and spectators camped out along the Island Way bridge above the harbor, with some dunking buckets of water on the boaters. Even police officers joined the fun aboard the Orange County Sheriff’s Department boat, spraying participants with the vessel’s water hose.

Photos: Alan Gibby

