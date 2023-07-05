Throughout the year, the Dana Point Harbor is a peaceful place for boating, recreation and relaxation. But on July 4, the water guns come out, and it’s every person for themselves.

As the clouds began to burn off, the harbor channel became a battlefield for the dozens of residents and visitors who took part in one of the town’s signature Independence Day traditions: the Dana Point Water Wars.

Individuals and groups of “warriors” took to their fishing boats, inflatable boats, canoes, kayaks and other watercraft to spray and splash each other with water-soaking devices, or simply douse others by using buckets of water.

Local law enforcement even jumped into the fun, as deputies aboard the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol boat sprayed participants.

And onlookers watching the ensuing battle from the Island Way Bridge couldn’t help but get into the mix by shooting off water guns and dumping water on those below.

Dana Point’s Fourth of July festivities wrapped up with the city’s annual fireworks display that lit up the night sky.

Photos by Alan Gibby