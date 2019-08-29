Vying for Vintage: Redo Vintage & Maker’s Market Celebrates First Event

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Thousands gathered in Dana Point’s Lantern District on Sunday, Aug. 25 for the inaugural Redo Vintage & Maker’s Market.

The event hosted a variety of 70 vendors selling thrifted, vintage and handmade goods, as well as a lineup of live music, food trucks and a beer garden. Classis cars were on display, including Woodies USA and Hotrods Unlimited. Live music featured Bent Duo, The Matson 2 and Dano.

“This went beyond our wildest dreams and expectations,” event organizer Randy Hild said. “I handpicked every vendor. I want to know that they would be good people to work with on top of them having great products. They were phenomenal, and I think that was really a factor.”

Hild also gives credit to city staff in supporting the event.

“I have to give tremendous props to the city,” Hild said. “I couldn’t have done it without their support, like having armed police officers there to offer security. And Public Works providing cones, cleaning up before and after, supplying trash cans. Everything was done with class.”

Hild says the event drew at least 8,000 people, far exceeding his expectations.

“When you know the community loved the event, loved being there, all the hard work pays off,” Hild said.

Hild says for future Redo Market events, he plans to improve accessibility to food while maintaining the event’s support for local restaurants. He also hopes to provide water stations for dogs.

There will be a second Redo Vintage & Maker’s Market scheduled for Sunday, November 24. For more information, visit redomarket.com.