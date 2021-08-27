Voter’s Resource Guide: How to Vote and Where

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Compiled by staff With the recall election on the horizon, local residents might have questions about how to participate in the process: How do I vote? Where can I drop off my ballot? When does voting start and end? We checked with the Orange County Registrar of Voters and other resources, and here’s what we found out. More information is at ocvote.com.Voters will get their ballots by mail beforehand, and can also return them by mail.In-person voting at select Vote Centers will begin on Sept. 4, with an additional set of Vote Center locations opening on Sept. 11. Dana Point Community Center (34052 Del Obispo St.) will be open Sept. 11-14; San Clemente Aquatic Center (987 Avenida Vista Hermosa) and San Juan Capistrano Community Center (25925 Camino Del Avion) will be open from Sept. 4-14. A drive-through ballot drop-off option will be available at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center.Ballot drop boxes are open to voters through Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. Locations include the Dana Point Library (33841 Niguel Rd), Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park (560 Avenida Vista Hermosa) in San Clemente, San Clemente City Hall (910 Calle Negocio), San Clemente Municipal Golf Course (150 E. Avenida Magdalena), and La Sala Auditorium (31495 El Camino Real) in San Juan Capistrano. The San Clemente City Hall and Municipal Golf Course sites are drive-through only. The other locations are walk-up.Voters can use the Voter Look Up Tool located on the Registrar’s website at ocvote.com/vlt/ to view their registration status, check the status of their ballot, review their voter history, and more.