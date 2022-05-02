GALLERY: Vintage, Art Vendors Pack Del Prado for REDO Market

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Photos and Story by Breeana Greenberg

REDO Vintage & Maker’s Market returned to Dana Point on Sunday, May 1, packing three blocks of Del Prado Ave. with vintage, second-hand, and art sellers, along with beer gardens, food trucks and stages for live music.

The hundreds of visitors who came out to this year’s market could find anything from vinyl albums, vintage housewares, and retro clothes to craft pottery, jewelry, and paintings, from 120 booths

The latest event highlighted the growth it’s had since first launching in 2019, when 60 unique vendors were featured. The event skipped a year in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the market had 100 dealers and brought out record attendance.

On Sunday, the REDO Market featured more than 100 vendors, a dozen artists, three music stages, three beer gardens and two vintage car groups lining multiple blocks along Del Prado.

The vintage car clubs bookended the market, with the Volkswagen Bus club on the west end of the street and the Vintage Woody Club parked out on the east end.

One of the three stages was decorated with macramé art from craftsman Jim Olarte. Music from Dano Forte’s Jukejoint Freakshow kicked off the morning, and was followed by hula dancers, and rock and roll band Uni Boys. Alternative indie artist Grady Strange wrapped up the final performance at the macramé-decked stage.

Dana Point-based Music Preserves Foundation programmed a sound stage in front of Dana Hardware, branded as the Music Preserve Stage with young, local performers.

“It was an absolute blast to be a part of REDO,” Anthony Small, co-founder of the Music Preserves Foundation wrote in an email. “The turnout was tremendous and the opportunity to perform and share the stage with incredibly talented, emerging, local artists like Iris and the Shade, Seahaven and Andrew Lavin was an honor.”

Attendees enjoying the entertainment from the Music Preserve Stage could purchase a beer from the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group. Volunteers sold Stone Brewing Craft Beers in front of Dana Hardware with proceeds supporting the Marines support group.

“The warm reception from the large audience in the Stone Brewery Fun Zone and especially all the passersby made us all feel heard, appreciated and proud of our community,” Small said.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

