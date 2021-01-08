SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

GUEST OPINION: by Vickie McMurchie, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

Local New Year’s Resolutions for 2021 You Can Actually Keep

Never has the end of one year and the promise of another been so profound a feeling as many of us are currently experiencing. We are eager for change this year, to put much of 2020 behind us—not the least of which is the pandemic, its restrictions and deprivations and its economic harms. But that will take more than flipping the page on the calendar.

Fortunately, there are a few resolutions we can make that will not only positively affect our own lives, but in some instances have a profound effect on our business community and boost our local economy.

Shop Local

Help the mom and pop businesses by making a promise to yourself to not shop anywhere but locally owned places this year, or as much as possible.

Take advantage of all the local fitness deals and gym trials.

Dana Point is full of gyms for every type of personality—from one-on-one training to bootcamps to yoga in the park with beautiful 180-degree views of the ocean. There is a membership out there for everyone.

Commit to Self-Care

Self-care is more important now than ever after experiencing a year like 2020. Indulge in facials, get your hair done, book a session at that massage parlor or infrared sauna studio, or even book a staycation at one of our hotels or resorts. Even if this happens only once a month or quarter, take some time for you!

Try a New Restaurant Every Week

Dana Point is brimming with amazing restaurants and tasting rooms. In addition to your local favorites, make a conscious effort to try new spots—even if it’s takeout for now.

Visit Dana Point—Be a Tourist in Your Own City

Why should visitors be the only ones to have all the fun? Explore adventure in your own background; take in the views in a parasail, rent an electric bike or book a whale watching trip!

Volunteer Locally

There is no shortage of opportunities to donate and volunteer your time with worthy organizations. Make a resolution to give the gift of time at least once a month!

Leave a positive review once a week at a local business you love.

Businesses are struggling right now, and support comes in many forms. Sharing posts, frequenting their businesses, and leaving reviews on their Google/Facebook/Yelp pages is a great (easy) way to show support.

In years past, many of us likely viewed resolutions for the New Year as a chore, difficult to keep because it can be hard to see our progress and the value in keeping promises for our own benefit. But this year, these are the resolutions we can keep that matter to more than just ourselves; they will make an impact on our community and beyond.

May 2021 be a year of good health and prosperity.

Vickie McMurchie is the Executive Director of the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, which is a business membership-based organization with 300 business members representing more than 18,000 employees. The DPCC mission is to champion business prosperity, economic vitality and community engagement, promoting a high quality of life in Dana Point.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

