Vegetation Fire in Dana Point Causes Traffic Backup

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Orange County firefighters responded to a vegetation fire at around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 16 behind the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Doheny Beach in Dana Point.

The fire expanded about 3/4 of an acre on the 34400 block of Pacific Coast Highway, leading authorities to close down the southbound PCH overpass that leads to Camino Las Ramblas and entrances to Interstate 5.

“Crews were able to put out the fire within 20 minutes,” said Orange County Fire Authority public information officer, Thanh Nguyen.

As of around 2:30 p.m., crews monitored the scene for hotspots. No structures were threatened and there were no reported injuries, according to Nguyen.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

