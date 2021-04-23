Vaccine Doses Continue Increasing in Orange County

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here . Thank you.

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Collin Breaux

Vaccinations are continuing their steady upward trend, as all adults are now eligible in the state. There have been over 2.2 million vaccine doses administered so far in Orange County.

Eligibility in California expanded for everyone 16 and older April 15, and already expanded to people 50 and older on April 1. Orange County hit over a million vaccine doses on March 15.

Statewide, over 27 million doses have been administered, the California Department of Public Health reported. There have been 365,686 average doses per day. There are over 6 million doses on hand—representing 16 days of inventory.

Orange County has specifically had 2,279,193 doses so far. San Diego County has had over 2.4 million doses and Los Angeles County has had over 6.8 million doses.

Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of 255,581 doses for the county and nearly one million for the state.

There were 100 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – a decrease from last Friday’s number, which was 135. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients is 12.3%.

Orange County reported 15 ICU patients as of Friday. That total is a decrease from last week’s number of 29. There are 35.4% of total ICU beds available, a slight increase from last week’s 35.3%. There are 74% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and eight new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 245,763 cases.

COVID-19 in South OC

San Clemente has 2,984 total cases and 35 total deaths, with 17 new cases and one new death this week.

San Juan Capistrano has 2,757 total cases and 73 total deaths, with nine new cases and no new deaths this week.

Dana Point has 1,503 total cases and 32 total deaths, with four new cases and no new deaths this week.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 335 total cases, with two new cases this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to April 17, there was a cumulative total of 3,593 cases in Orange County schools with 18 reported from April 4-10, and 15 from April 11-17. Of the total cases, there were 2,199 student cases, 758 teacher cases and 636 cases among other staff. As of April 17, there were 1,997 cases in elementary and middle schools, 982 cases in high schools, 114 cases in combined K-12 schools and 500 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

In San Clemente, Bernice Ayer Middle School, San Clemente High School, and Truman Benedict Elementary School each had two cases.

Dana Point schools had no active cases.

In San Juan Capistrano, San Juan Hills High School had three cases.

In schools whose boundaries include those cities, Fred Newhart Middle School, Niguel Hills Middle School and Tesoro High School each had one case.