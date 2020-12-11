SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The City of Dana Point and its Arts and Culture Commission have selected seven artists to contribute their work to the city’s first-ever Utility Box Public Art Program, including Savannah Hawks, a Dana Hills High School senior.

Hawnes says that seeing her own artwork, as well as others’ artwork, in a public space gives her pride for her community.

“You see these awesome pieces around the town and you think, ‘I’m proud to live here, and this is my town,’ ” said Hawnes. “We have a lot of tourism here, and having tourists come here and see that is really cool.”

The artists beautified eight utility boxes located throughout the city contributing to the vitality and attractiveness of Dana Point streetscapes. The professional and student artists chosen also include Cliff Wassmann, Doug Smith, Robert Fitzgerald, Steve Adams, Ashley Keene and Jason Hankin.

Each artist was chosen by their ability to portray the city’s culture, historic heritage, or a key activity. The art designs will cover all four sides and the top of the utility boxes and will be printed on vinyl by a vinyl wrapping company. The goal is to have the designs up by early fall.

Hawnes says her piece was inspired by street art and murals in Venice Beach, but her doodling style has been put into practice since she was old enough to hold a pen.

“When I was little, I’d draw these little potato-looking people. Drawing and art has always been a therapeutic way for me to express myself,” Hawnes said. “Then I decided to take a digital art class that would challenge me. I had never done digital art before.”

The course allowed Hawnes to explore drawing, scanning designs and experimenting with Photoshop—and eventually led her to submitting a design for the city’s utility box project.

“My teacher encouraged me to create a design,” she said. “It’s been this year-long process, and now it’s so crazy to see my art on the corner of Del Obispo and Stonehill. I get to see it every day.”

The utility boxes that will be transformed include the ones located at Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley; Stonehill and Del Obispo; Victoria Boulevard and Doheny Park Road; Del Obispo and Village Road; Del Prado and Golden Lantern; Golden Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive; Pacific Coast Highway and Palisades Drive; and Pacific Coast Highway and Capistrano Surfside Inn.

