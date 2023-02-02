Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 58-year-old cyclist who was struck in a vehicle collision and reportedly stabbed in a subsequent assault at Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Vanroy Evan Smith, a 39-year-old Long Beach resident, has been booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder, OCSD said on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Orange County District Attorney’s office has not yet filed charges as the incident is still being reviewed, according to the OCDA’s office. The OCDA’s office expects charges to be filed Friday, Feb. 3, when the suspect is expected to appear in court.

Michael John Mammone, 58, was riding his bicycle northbound on PCH when he was allegedly struck from behind by Smith’s car. After the collision, Smith allegedly got out of his Lexus and assaulted the victim with a knife, according to a media release from OCSD.

When deputy sheriffs arrived at the scene after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, witnesses had already detained the suspect, OCSD Sgt. Mike Woodruff said.

Deputies found Mammone lying in the intersection suffering from severe injuries, according to OCSD’s media release. The cyclist was later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Woodruff.

According to OCSD’s media release, a knife that is believed to have been used in the assault was recovered at the scene.

Roads at the scene were closed to all traffic until approximately 2 a.m. Thursday morning, Feb. 2, according to the Dana Point Public Works Department.

There is no known connection between Mammone and Smith at this time, according to OCSD. The incident is being investigated by OCSD’s Homicide Detail.

OCSD requests anyone with information related to the incident contact the Sheriff’s Department at 714.288.6740 or provide anonymous information through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

This is a developing story.

At 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault. Please see the image for the full press release. pic.twitter.com/SMl0lrQNTL — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 2, 2023