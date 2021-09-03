SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Lillian Boyd

Smoke from a structure fire in San Juan Capistrano could be seen from Dana Point Harbor on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Orange County Fire Authority crewmembers responded to reports of the flames at 10:37 a.m. Firefighters saved two homes from burning while treating one burn victim on the 26000 block of Avenida Aeropuerto.

The victim was quickly taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by a candle left unattended in the home’s bedroom, according to OCFA officials. Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) deputies assisted on the scene.

No further details were provided on the burn victim.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

