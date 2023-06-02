APN: 632-171-23 TS No.: 22-04992CA TSG Order No.: DEF-508875 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED APRIL 28, 2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded May 7, 2004 as Document No.: 2004000404652 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Orange County, California, executed by: Anthony A Molina, and Julie H Molina, Husband and Wife as joint tenants, as Trustor, will be sold AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER for cash (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said deed of trust in the property situated in said county and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced deed of trust. Sale Date: June 27, 2023 Sale Time: 12:00 PM Sale Location: At the North front entrance to the County Courthouse at 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701 File No.:22-04992CA The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 12 Poplar Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $470,415.82 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, (800) 758-8052 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website, www.xome.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 22-04992CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (800) 758-8052, or visit this internet website www.xome.com, using the file number assigned to this case 22-04992CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. File No.:22-04992CA If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.xome.com or Call: (800) 758-8052. Dated: May 12, 2023 By: Kellee Vollendorff Foreclosure Associate Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd., Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 (833) 290-7452 NPP0435044 To: DANA POINT TIMES 06/02/2023, 06/09/2023, 06/16/2023

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

