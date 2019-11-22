NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007739840 Title Order No.: DS7300-18000700 FHA/VA/PMI No.: CA0483179744234 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/27/2001. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 11/29/2001 as Instrument No. 20010856688 , Default Judgment recorded 07/19/2019 as Instrument #2019000260217 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of ORANGE County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: PATRICIA MOON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 12/16/2019 TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim – Orange County, 100 The City Drive, Orange, CA 92868. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 11 SUMMERWOOD, ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA 92677 APN#: 939-25-448 Parcel 1: An undivided One-Forty-Eighth (1/48th) interest in and to Lot 4 of Tract No. 12513, in the City of Aliso Viejo, County of Orange, State of Califoria, as per Map recorded in Book 566, Pages 1 to 5 Inclusive of Miscellaneous Maps, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County. Excepting therefrom; all oil, oil rights, natural gas rights, mineral rights, and other hydrocarbon substances by whatever name known, together with appurtenant rights thereto, without, however, any right to enter upon the surface of said land not any portion of the subsurface lying above a depth of 500 feet, as excepted or reserved in instruments of record. Excepting therefrom Units 153 to 200 Inclusive, as shown and defined upon the Condominium Plan recorded June 2, 1988 as Instrument No. 88-260536, Official Records. Parcel 2: Unit 166 as shown and defined upon the Condominium Plan referred to above. APN: 939-25-448 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $149,906.54. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007739840. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AUCTION.COM 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 11/12/2019 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4710441 11/22/2019, 11/29/2019, 12/06/2019

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

