Trustee Sale

APN: 672-485-25 OTHER: 5939535 TS-190609 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER DEED OF TRUST YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/22/2019 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that C.N.A. FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC. A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, as trustee, or successor trustee, or substituted trustee pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Aymand Ghaleb Haddadin and Alice Elaine Haddadin Recorded on 3/04/2019 as Instrument No. 2019000067191, of Official records in the office of the County Recorder of Orange County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded 8/05/2019 as Instrument No. 2019000284678 of said Official Records, WILL SELL on 12/09/2019 At the North front entrance to the County Courthouse at 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701 at 1:30 p.m. AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purposed to be: 32716 Camaron, Dana Point, CA The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $270,443.46 (estimated). In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. In the event tender other than cash is accepted the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Deed, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid principal balance of the Note secured by said Deed with interest thereon as provided in said Note, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call telephone number for information regarding the trustee’s sale 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 190609 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION CALL : 916-939-0772 C/O C.N.A. FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION as said Trustee. 2020 CAMINO DEL RIO N. #230 SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA 92108 (619) 297-6740 DATE: 11/04/2019 KIMBERLY CURRAN TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER NPP0363344 To: DANA POINT TIMES 11/15/2019, 11/22/2019, 11/29/2019

