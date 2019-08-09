NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE Trustee Sale No: 130832-11 Loan No: 048-6120970 Title Order No: 1294892CAD APN 673-203-01 WHEREAS, on 08/05/2010, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by JOSEPH ANTHONY FASCENELLI,, as trustor in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, ITS SUCCESSORS AND/OR ASSIGNS as beneficiary and PLACER TITLE COMPANY as trustee, and was recorded on 08/13/2010 as Document No. 2010000393033, and WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and WHEREAS the beneficial interest in the Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment recorded 09/15/2015 in document no. 2015000474374, of Official records in the office of the Recorder of ORANGE County, CA, and WHEREAS a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust PURSUANT TO SECTION 9 (A)(i), OF THE LOAN DOCUMENTS “AN IMMEDIATE PAYMENT IN FULL. AS DEFINED, THE LENDER WILL REQUIRE IMMEDIATE PAYMENT IN FULL OF ALL OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AND ACCRUED INTEREST IF; A BORROWER DIES AND THE PROPERTY IS NOT THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF AT LEAST ONE SURVIVING BORROWER.” INCLUDING ALL FORECLOSURE FEES, ATTORNEY FEES AND ADVANCES TO SENIOR LIENS, INSURANCE, TAXES AND ASSESSMENTS. WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 06/16/2014 as Instrument No. 2014000235648, notice is hereby given that on 08/26/2019, at 01:30PM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST Commonly known as: 32772 SHIPSIDE DRIVE, DANA POINT, CA 92629 The sale will be held: At the North front entrance to the County Courthouse at 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701 The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $798,482.91. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $79,848.29 [10% of the Secretary’s bid] in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $79,848.29 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for a 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee will be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $798,352.56 as of 08/25/2019, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. DATE: 07/03/2019 FORECLOSURE COMMISSIONER: MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. 11707 Fair Oaks Blvd., Ste 202 Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 962-3453 Fax: (916) 962-1334 Sale Information Line: 916-939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com TARA CAMPBELL, ASST. VICE PRESIDENT NPP0356881 To: DANA POINT TIMES 08/02/2019, 08/09/2019, 08/16/2019

