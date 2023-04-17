Though Truly Pizza isn’t set to open in the Lantern District for a few more weeks, the new restaurant’s renowned pizza chef Michael Vakneen has already taken home a top prize in the 39th Annual International Pizza Expo and Conference in Las Vegas.

From March 28-30, more than 700 pizzerias and pizzaiolos from around the world vied for the title of Best Pizza in the World. At the expo, Vakneen earned first place in the Non-Traditional California Style Competition in America’s Southwest Region and second place in the world.

He was also awarded first place worldwide for the best International Italian Sandwich Competition.

John Arena and Chris Decker, Truly Pizza partners and fellow World Pizza Champions—a collaboration of professional pizzamakers—assisted Vakneen in the expo.

“It’s an incredible honor to have my pizza and sandwich recognized by my peers at the International Pizza Expo & Conference, and to have received this honor alongside my fellow pizzamakers John Arena and Chris Decker,” Vakneen said in a recent media release.

Truly Pizza, which will offer artisanal handcrafted pizzas, sandwiches, salads and desserts made with locally sourced ingredients, is expected to open in Dana Point’s Lantern District in the coming weeks. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

“I’m thrilled to bring these award-winning creations to our Truly Pizza menu and to continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible with pizza and sandwiches with John and Chris who equally bring their passion and craft to our new community of pizza enthusiasts,” Vakneen continued.

Vakneen’s winning pizza and sandwich will be featured on Truly Pizza’s menu when the new artisanal pizza shop opens in the coming weeks.

The winning pizza is a non-traditional creation that featured Truly Pizza’s exclusive pizza dough recipe topped with a base that comprises caramelized dates, an onion jam, and whiskey-and-maple glazed pork-bellied lardons. The pizza also includes smoked mozzarella, Stracciatella, bleu cheese, date syrup drizzle, caramelized pecans and grated orange zest, edible flowers, micro greens and duck prosciutto.

As for his award-winning sandwich, it featured, among other things, lemon pesto, porchetta, Stracciatella, parmesan cheese crisps and a garlic aioli on a focaccia bread.

Truly Pizza will offer a range of artisanal handcrafted pizzas, sandwiches, salads and desserts made with locally sourced ingredients.

The restaurant was developed in partnership among friends bringing together a mutual love of pizza with Vakneen joining Donna Baldwin and Steven Muller, as well as Arena and Decker.

Combining Baldwin’s background in hospitality, Muller’s real estate development experience and Arena, Decker and Vakneen’s professional pizza-making experience, the five have come together to develop the artisanal pizza restaurant set to open soon.