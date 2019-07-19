Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A Dana Point Trolley passenger attempted to hijack a trolley and a charter bus caught fire in Doheny Village, both within a week of each other.

The initial call regarding the trolley takeover attempt came in on Thursday, July 11, at 5:23 p.m. at the cross streets of Victoria Boulevard and Doheny Park Road. A passenger, who, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department, was believed to be intoxicated, allegedly attempted to take control over the steering wheel of the trolley while the vehicle was in motion.

The suspect, who has been identified as Weston Fields, allegedly claimed to have a weapon, but was unarmed. It was unclear at press time whether Fields is a local resident.

OCSD deputies arrived and arrested Fields for attempted carjacking and driving under the influence. The man was not a transient and was intoxicated, a spokesperson for OCSD said. Pending charges also include possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia.

On Sunday, July 14, Orange County Fire Authority units responded to a charter bus fire in Dana Point. The bus had been carrying 35 passengers and all were able to exit safely. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and there were no reported injuries to either passengers or crewmembers.

According to OCFA social media, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. OCFA did not provide additional information at press time.