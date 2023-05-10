A traffic signal is in flashing red mode on Pacific Coast Highway and Monarch Bay Plaza after the signal pole was hit in a traffic collision, according to the Dana Point Public Works Department.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a vehicle striking a light pole at 2:56 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, according to OCSD Sgt. Mike Woodruff.

Citing the Computer Automated Dispatch, or CAD, Woodruff said the driver was headed southbound on PCH and reportedly became distracted, colliding with the traffic signal.

Congestion is expected on Pacific Coast Highway while the traffic signal is in flashing red mode. The Public Works Department urges motorists to use alternative routes, if possible.

Repairs are expected to be done Wednesday, May 10, according to Public Works.

The city recommends checking its social media accounts for updates.