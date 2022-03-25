Traffic Enforcement Operation to Take Place in Dana Point Monday

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will take part in a safety enforcement operation focused on educating bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians on traffic laws, rules and responsibilities Monday, March 28.

Pedestrian fatalities are up nearly 33% from 2012 and bicyclist fatalities are up nearly 25% over the last five years, a recent OCSD press release stated.

Deputies in Dana Point will be looking for driver, bicyclist, and pedestrian violations that put roadway users at risk, including “speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals or any other dangerous violation.”

Pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way and bikers riding on the wrong side of the road, not complying with stop signs and signals, or other violations will be stopped by deputies.

To find out more information on road safety, go to gosafelyca.org.

