Town Hall to Discuss Proposed Cannabis Initiative

Featured Image: Courtesy of Photo Sharon McCutcheon/Pexels

By Breeana Greenberg

A town hall and panel discussion has been scheduled for June 20 at the Dana Point Community Center, in response to a citizen initiative currently being circulated that looks to repeal Dana Point’s prohibition against cannabis retail operations.

Paul Wyatt, a former councilmember, will moderate the panel that will feature multiple speakers including Family Medicine and Addiction Specialist Dr. Daniel Headrick, Foundry Treatment Center CEO Ben Cort, and Scott Chipman, leader of San Diegans for Safe Neighborhoods.

Wellness and Prevention Center Executive Director Susan Parmelee will also be at the town hall to moderate a Q&A discussion.

Marci Mednick, a community development specialist and leader of Providence Mission Hospital’s youth substance-use prevention initiative, selected the panel when she heard about the citizen initiative.

The proposed initiative is currently being circulated as part of the signature collection stage and looks to allow up to three cannabis businesses to operate within the city.

Should the petition gather signatures from 10% of registered voters and verified by the Orange County Registrar of Voters before Aug. 12, the initiative could be placed on Dana Point residents’ General Election ballots this November.

In 2016, 54% of Dana Point voters supported Proposition 64, the ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana use in California, according to a presentation by HDL companies.

The town hall will be held on June 20, at 6 p.m., at the Dana Point Community Center, located at 34052 Del Obispo Street.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

