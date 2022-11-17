Top-Ranked Dana Hills Cross Country Teams Qualify Easily for CIF-SS Finals

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

By Zach Cavanagh

Both the boys and girls Dana Hills cross country teams entered the CIF-SS postseason ranked No. 1 in Division 3, and neither group of Dolphins did anything to weaken that position in the preliminaries on Nov. 12.

Both Dolphins teams won their prelims heats with ease to qualify for the CIF-SS Finals back at Mt. San Antonio College this Saturday, Nov. 19.

Dana Hills is looking for its first boys CIF-SS championship since 2009, and the Dolphins girls are seeking their first CIF-SS title since 2008, when both the boys and girls won the Division 1 championship. Unlike some other sports, CIF-SS division placement has nothing to do with quality, but it is based on school population.

Dana Hills senior Allura Markow won her heat to pace the Dolphins with the third-best time of the four Division 3 heats at 18:24. Dana Hills placed all five scoring runners in the top 15 of the heat and posted the best team time in Division 3.

Annie Ivarsson finished eighth (19:27), Cooper Murphy finished ninth (19:29), Zoe Ott finished 11th (19:50), and Paige Scheer finished 13th (19:52). Tessa Anderson didn’t score for the Dolphins, but she finished in 14th at 19:54.

The Dana Hills boys finished with the fourth-best team time in Division 3, with sophomore Evan Noonan again leading the way in second place at 15:54. Including Noonan, the Dolphins placed four runners in the top eight, with Garrett Woodruff in fifth (16:25), Logan Harris in sixth (16:25) and Jack Jones in eighth (16:36). Josh Chernekoff rounded out the group in 17th at 16:53.

Zach Cavanagh Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is a multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

