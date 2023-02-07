A representative from Toll Brothers Apartment Homes will present the company’s proposed Victoria Boulevard project in Doheny Village at the next Dana Point Civic Association coffee chat on Friday morning, Feb. 10, at Coffee Importers.

The proposed 349-unit apartment complex would be built on the Capistrano Unified School District bus yard site, which the district identified as surplus land.

The apartment complex plans, which were presented during a public workshop on Nov. 23, includes 36 studios, 181 one-bedroom apartments, 115 two-bedroom units, and 17 three-bedroom spaces.

Monthly rent is anticipated to start at $3,315 for studios and go up to $5,377 for three-bedroom apartments.

The Victoria Boulevard Apartment Project’s environmental impact report was published on Jan. 20. The City of Dana Point is seeking input on the proposed project. The public-comment period will close on March 6.

The proceeds of the ground lease for the project, roughly $40 million, would be earmarked for Dana Hills High School to fund needed facility upgrades.

Dana Hills High School Principal Brad Baker will give an update on the current state of Dana Hills High, as well as the long-term financial implications of the project, should it be approved.

Friday’s chat will get started at 8:30 a.m., when complimentary coffee will be available, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. The event is weather permitting. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point.