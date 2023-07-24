Since Timeless Teak opened its storefront in 1998, the shop has furnished homes with one-of-a-kind pieces from Indonesia and Beijing.

Before opening the shop, Timeless Teak owner Debbie Riley and her sister would sell furniture and art on their front yard.

While working in the clothing industry in Indonesia, Riley’s sister noticed unique styles of furniture. The sisters sought out those distinctive pieces abroad to sell back in the states.

“The furniture just sold itself at the beginning, it’s so unique,” Riley said.

Though Riley had no retail experience outside of selling furniture on her lawn, she thought to herself, “I could do that,” after passing by a “for lease” sign on a storefront on the corner of Street of the Ruby Lantern and Pacific Coast Highway.

Riley said her sister separately opened a similar store of her own in San Diego.

Gathering stock for Timeless Teak, Riley would travel to Indonesia and Beijing, filling shipping containers full of all handpicked, one-of-a-kind pieces.

Over the years, Timeless Teak experienced periods where it thrived with the housing boom and endured recession, road construction and COVID-19, Riley noted. She said Timeless Teak helped multiple generations of families furnish their first apartments and homes with distinct pieces.

Timeless Teak owner Debbie Riley says goodbye to the Lantern District as she announces the store will be closing its doors at the end of August. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

After operating Timeless Teak in Dana Point for 25 years, Riley announced the store would be closing its doors at the end of August because of a substantial rent increase.

As the shop’s time in the Lantern District comes to a close, Riley said she’s seen longtime customers returning to tell her how much they’ll miss the store and its unique offerings.

“I never knew how many people loved us,” Riley said. “People are going to really miss us, I know that.”

Ultimately, Riley noted that she hopes the business is remembered for helping people and being a part of the community.

Riley noted that she was sad to see the neighborhood around Timeless Teak changing, adding that the store’s closure is “a loss for the community, and I feel really bad about it.”

Until the store closes at the end of August, Timeless Teak is offering 20% off remaining stock.

Riley noted that she and her husband, Mike Riley, co-owner of Timeless Teak, were not retiring but moving “onto the next adventure.”

“I hope a business replaces us that’s going to service the community in the same way we have,” Riley said.