Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Nearly a year after the County of Orange entrusted the Dana Point Harbor’s revitalization to the Harbor Partners, a 20-foot clock tower—which will house a 50-year time capsule—was unveiled before the public on Monday, Oct. 28.

This will be the second 50-year time capsule for the county, with the first one also being located in Dana Point. The first one was established in 1966 with a ceremony at Doheny State Beach, launching the harbor’s construction.

“At that point, nearly all of the community members who participated were from Dana Point, Laguna Beach, San Clemente, and San Juan Capistrano,” said OC Board of Supervisors Chairperson Lisa Bartlett. “The majority of the communities in the Fifth District didn’t even exist back then, because the area was mostly rolling hills and open space.”

Chairperson Lisa Bartlett addresses the crowd at the official time capsule unveiling in Dana Point Harbor on Monday, Oct. 28. Photo: Lillian Boyd

Bartlett represents the Fifth District which now encompasses Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

Bartlett helped facilitate the public-private partnership for the harbor’s revitalization after 20 years of talks for improvements. Bryon Ward, one of the Dana Point Harbor Partners, will revitalize the retail experience and landside activities in the harbor with Scott Burnham through Burnham Ward Properties. Joe Ueberroth will oversee the marina project,while R.D. Olsen will develop the Marina Inn Hotel.

The Dana Point Harbor Partners pose in front of the 50-year time capsule after it was unveiled on Monday, Oct. 28. Photo: Lillian Boyd

Several Dana Point organizations were able to submit items to the time capsule, including the Dana Point Boaters Association, the Dana Point Historical Society, Music Preserves, Capo Cares, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching and the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce.

Over the past month and a half, the Dana Point Historical Society has received and recorded about 90 items submitted to the Time Capsule from nonprofits, government agencies and Time Capsule sponsors, with more promised to come. The Time Capsule Committee will continue to accept documents until mid-November, when all items will be turned over to Orange County Archives.

Lillian Boyd

