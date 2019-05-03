Tickets Now Available for Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s House of Design

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County will open its 26th House of Design on Tuesday, May 14 in the community of Monarch Point, atop Laguna Niguel Mountain. Southern California-based interior designers collaborated to transform a 7,200-square-foot, Hamptons-inspired home into a fabulous retreat, according to a press release sent on behalf of the society. The house will be open for public tours May 14-June 9. The home tour includes extended hours on Thursday evenings for “Meet the Designers.” The festive Premiere Night, featuring the first showing of the House of Design as well as cocktails and light bites, takes place on Saturday, May 11. Tickets are now on sale to the public, and are $40 (general admission) and $50 (House Pass, unlimited entry). Proceeds benefit the Philharmonic Society’s nationally recognized Youth Music Education Programs. For more information, visit philharmonicsociety.org/hod, or call 714.840.7542.