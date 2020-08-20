Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Dana Point Civic Association (DPCA) will conduct three virtual candidate forums during this election cycle. All will be on Fridays at 8:30 a.m. and will be available as public Zoom webinars.

The forums, which are expected to be about one hour long, will include races for Dana Point City Council, the South Coast Water District Board of Directors and the Municipal Water District of Orange County Board of Directors.

The first forum will be held on Friday, September 11 for the Dana Point City Council race. The seats for Districts 4 and 5 are up for election. Candidates Mike Frost and Gary Newkirk will run against each other in District 4, and Michael Villar and Benjamin Bebee will run against each other in District 5.

The link to register for the Zoom meeting is bit.ly/dpca_2020candidateforum.

On Friday, September 25, there will be a forum for the South Coast Water District Board candidates. Those in the running include incumbent directors Rick Erkeneff, Wayne Rayfield and Douglas Erdman, as well as Scott Goldman and Markus Lenger.

The link to register for the Zoom meeting is bit.ly/dpca_2020scwdforum.

The final forum will be on Friday, October 2 for the Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC) race for Division 7, which includes Dana Point. Incumbent Megan Yoo Schneider and Debbie Neev will run for Division 7.

The link to register for the Zoom meeting is bit.ly/dpca_2020mwdocforum.

The DPCA board is soliciting questions viewers may want to ask the candidates. All questions will be summarized into categories and will be asked by a moderator. Submit your questions to dptcivic@gmail.com for all forums by the end of August.