The ‘Spirit of Dana Point’ Returns Home to the Harbor

By Breeana Greenberg

After undergoing extensive maintenance, the Spirit of Dana Point made its way back to the harbor late last month—just in time for the Ocean Institute’s annual Maritime Festival that begins on Friday, Sept. 9.

Over the past year, the Spirit, a traditionally built replica of a 1770s privateer schooner, underwent refurbishments in San Diego. While a crew in Chula Vista removed her masts, sails and rigging and replaced her deck, the Spirit’s crew completely overhauled and refurbished her rigging at the Ocean Institute.

“It was a major overhaul,” Ocean Institute Communications Specialist Miranda Lentz said. “Most typical maintenance—there usually isn’t this much maintenance to be done, but this was like a big growth spurt.”

Captain John Kraus, the project manager of the Spirit’s restoration, consulted with the carpenters in San Diego to supervise the restoration.

While Kraus’ team worked to refurbish the ship’s rigging, they found that the masts were too rot-ridden and were found to be condemned.

In their search for new masts, the team found new Douglas fir logs in the Pacific Northwest that were shipped to Dana Point. The old masts were used as a template to shape the Douglas fir logs.

“A lot of the original hardware was able to be restored and put back on the new mast,” Lentz said. “So, the original hardware is back on the boat, new decking was replaced and brought back up, the masts were put back in, and as of the middle of last week, she is back in her slip.”

When possible, the crew incorporated wood from the Pilgrim into the Spirit of Dana Point.

The Ocean Institute staff gathers to celebrate the raising of the mast on the newly restored Spirit of Dana Point. Photo: Courtesy of the Ocean Institute

Captain John Kraus, the project manager of the Spirit of Dana Point’s restoration, speaks about the restoration process during a welcome-home ceremony on Aug. 28. Photo: Courtesy of the Ocean Institute

The Spirit of Dana Point received a major overhaul and renovation of its deck, rigging and masts after the masts were found to be rot-ridden. Photo: Courtesy of the Ocean Institute

The Spirit of Dana Point returns to her slip in the Dana Point harbor on Aug. 28 after a year-long restoration effort. Photo: Courtesy of the Ocean Institute

Captain John Kraus, the project manager of the Spirit of Dana Point’s restoration, holds the commemorative coin placed during a special coin ceremony on Aug. 28. Photo: Courtesy of the Ocean Institute

Prior to the restoration, the Ocean Institute ran programs for schools and public institutes to give visitors the opportunity to learn what it was like to work on a tall ship. With the restoration complete, the Ocean Institute will continue to run the same educational programing aboard The Spirit of Dana Point. Photo: Courtesy of the Ocean Institute

Over the last year, the Spirit of Dana Point’s crew completely overhauled and refurbished her rigging at the Ocean Institute. Photo: Courtesy of the Ocean Institute

Over the last year, a crew in Chula Vista removed the Spirit of Dana Point’s masts, sails and rigging and replaced her deck. Photo: Courtesy of the Ocean Institute

“This is the most in-depth and extensive refurbishment the Spirit has gone through since her creation,” the Ocean Institute wrote in its March newsletter. “These restoration efforts are intended to last up to 40 years.”

On Aug. 28, the Ocean Institute welcomed the Spirit home by holding a presentation on her restoration journey and a coin ceremony. Kraus spoke about the restoration process, the tools used and artifacts collected throughout the process.

While a coin ceremony traditionally takes place at the beginning of a ship’s construction, the Ocean Institute held the coin ceremony to celebrate the completed renovations.

“Ship builders will place a coin onto the heel block of a new ship, and it’s a blessing and a symbol of good fortune,” Lentz said.

“We decided to do it as a blessing as well,” Lentz continued. “We continued the tradition as kind of like a welcoming home, enjoy your new restoration feel.”

The Ocean Institute is thrilled to have the ship back in her slip, Lentz said. Throughout the renovation process, staff received many questions from locals and visitors asking for an update on the ship.

“Everyone’s been asking where it’s been, how it’s going, when it’s coming back. Everyone was so excited to have it back,” Lentz said. “To see it all back is really a testament to everyone’s hard work from start to finish and the daily maintenance, upkeep and treasuring of the boat.”





The Spirit of Dana Point is back home in its slip at the Ocean Institute after undergoing extensive maintenance. Photos: Breeana Greenberg

The private schooners were used during the American Revolution. Known for their speed, they were often used for smuggling. Prior to the restoration, the Ocean Institute ran programs for schools and public institutes to give visitors the opportunity to learn what it was like to work on a tall ship.

With the restoration complete, the Ocean Institute will continue to run the same educational programming aboard the Spirit of Dana Point, with some modifications on how many guests can stay overnight because of new U.S. Coast Guard regulations.

Though the Ocean Institute is awaiting final Coast Guard inspection and clearance from insurance, the team hopes to have guests on board the Spirit during the Maritime Festival weekend, starting on Friday, Sept. 9.

“It’s like a beehive of excitement; everyone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s back, it’s back, it’s back!’ ” Lentz said. “It’s really a blessing to have it back, and it was quite a journey and very much a team effort all around.”

Proceeds from the inaugural Pirate and Mermaid Ball on Saturday, Sept. 10, during the Maritime Festival, will go toward the Ocean Institute’s Tall Ships fund, which supports ongoing maintenance and insurance.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

