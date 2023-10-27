Katrina Foley

By Supervisor Katrina Foley

This month, my office made progress toward our priorities for the Fifth District.

We celebrated the grand opening of our Dana Point Fifth District office this week. The fabulous Fifth District is home to more than 650,000 residents, 14 communities, and nearly 32 miles of coastline.

After months of listening and learning about the Fifth District, I decided we needed a local office in South County for constituent services. Starting in November, stop by for constituent services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 34475 Golden Lantern from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Regarding my Dana Point Harbor Oversight and Advisory Committee (DPHOAC), Sgt. Steifel, the commanding officer of the Dana Point Sheriff’s Department Harbor Station, and DPHCOAC member firefighter Colin Harris, also the DPH Public Safety coordinator, led public safety presentations. You can find the latest committee report at d5.ocgov.com/node/405.

I’m happy to share that Gov. Newsom signed Sen. Catherine Blakespear’s Senate Bill 677. This bill requires the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency to identify effects of climate change and projects to increase climate resiliency in its annual planning.

Earlier this year, I traveled to Sacramento to testify in support of this bill. I look forward to working together toward proactive, long-term solutions for keeping our rail corridor open.

At the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), we continue investing in South County’s transportation infrastructure and cutting down travel costs for residents. OCTA recently submitted nine projects to the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to pursue from Fiscal Years 2024/2025 through 2028/2029.

If approved, STIP will provide more than $100 million to projects in the Fifth District, including updates to the SR-73 and widening of Ortega Highway from Calle Entradero to Reata Road. Securing this funding allows people to spend less time on the road and more time enjoying their lives.

Recently, I attended Otra Mas Equine Therapy and Horse Rescue’s Healing Hearts & Hooves Celebration honoring founder Kathy Holman. Kathy’s nonprofit provides retired horses with second-chance careers and provides humans with healing animal therapy.

I provided a $10,000 grant to Otra Mas to fund programs that support the well-being of our community.

Our annual Senior Summit co-hosted by CalOptima takes place on Friday, Oct. 27, from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Soka University. Join us for a resource fair, technology workshops, giveaways, memory care resources, caregiver support, skin cancer prevention tips, and more.

Register at tinyurl.com/KFSeniorSummit or call 714.834.3550.

Nominate a veteran for my third annual Veterans of the Year awards. This year’s theme, “The Call to Serve: Recognizing the Roles Musicians & Buglers Play in the Military,” honors veterans, reservists and active-duty servicemembers who contributed to our military and community through music.

Submit nominations by Friday at 5 p.m. to bit.ly/2023KFVOTY. Then, join us on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Dana Point Women’s Club for the celebration.

I’m also hosting a Career Fair and Veterans Expo with OC Community Services, OC Workforce Solutions and American Job Center on Nov. 9. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Laguna Hills Community Center, explore professional networking and connect with both potential employees and employers. Veterans offered early access at 9 a.m.

Finally, join us for our next Wellness Wednesday Walk with OC Parks on Nov. 8 at Laguna Niguel Regional Park. We plan to meet at 9 a.m. at Shelter 4, near the park entrance.

Subscribe to my weekly newsletter at d5.ocgov.com/newsletter and follow me on social media @SupervisorFoley for regular updates.

Elected in 2022, Katrina Foley represents the Fifth Supervisorial District on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. She was previously elected to serve the Second District from 2021-2022.