OC Board Supervisor Katrina Foley

By OC Board Supervisor Katrina Foley

Happy summer, neighbor! This season, Orange County is brimming with special opportunities to soak up the sun. My office overflows with exciting news, too.

First, I appreciate that Orange County Animal Care (OCAC) is listening to the community and adjusting its approach to connecting Orange County families to our many furry friends in the shelter.

Kennel Connection invites visitors to walk in and view ready-to-adopt pets in its kennels every Wednesday and Saturday.

Our office received a lot of suggestions from the community to improve access to animal adoptions. Together, with OC Animal Care, we worked on filling staffing vacancies and solutions that allow visitors to walk through kennels twice a week.

This allows its staff to better manage visits and adoptions without aggravating the animals. I hope this new program will encourage more visits with more animals, help us match pets with new owners, and prevent overcrowding and its impacts.

Visitors do not need appointments to walk through the shelter. One-on-one visits are only available on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more about OCAC’s summer programming at ocpetinfo.com/allsummerlong.

Next, let’s talk sand—more of it from our Capistrano County Beach and Doheny State Beach Replenishment Project.

This project recycles 45,000 cubic yards of clean sand from flood control maintenance in the Santa Ana River and places the sand along a 2,000 linear-foot stretch at the north reach of Capistrano Beach.

Scheduled through Fall 2023, this project aims to protect our crucial coastline against erosion. In celebration of successful efforts made by our park rep in OC Parks, OCPW, Orange County enjoyed Fourth of July on the beach again at our Cal State beaches.

Since the project began, more than 10,000 cubic yards of sand was dumped, including 8,000 of it to Capo Beach.

Speaking of our beautiful coastline, I am happy to share that rail service through San Clemente resumed just in time for the peak of the summer season.

The emergency soldier pile wall over the tracks beneath Casa Romantica provides protection from falling debris. The final dimensions of the temporary barrier wall are 250 feet long and 12 feet high, with the piles set 32 feet beneath ground.

Our coastal economy relies on visitors, commuters, and tourists to support our local businesses.

Thanks to the OCTA staff, California Transportation Commission, Metrolink, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, and the expedient efforts of our partners to build the soldier pile wall and protect our rail corridor.

Orange County transit is back on track.

Finally, I love meeting residents. Please consider joining me for my next Wellness Wednesdays Walks at the Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo on Aug. 9 at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited, so please RSVP at tinyurl.com/wellnesswednesdayrmv.

Summertime is the perfect time to soak up the sun and breathe the fresh air.

Stay updated for our community events and updates for county projects by subscribing to my newsletter at d5.ocgov.com/newsletter.

Elected in 2022, Katrina Foley represents the Fifth Supervisorial District on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. She was previously elected to serve the Second District from 2021-2022.