The power of surfing in the world’s most war-torn region

At first glance, surfing has nothing to do with the current war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

But surfing and the ocean bring hope, relief and sanctuary, and during the recent seven-day ceasefire, the first winter swell of the season in the Mediterranean Sea brought waves to Tel Aviv and surrounding beaches.

Israeli surfers were given a brief respite from the violence.

“Finally, we got some winter energy,” explained Arthur Rashkovan, who helped architect the Surfing 4 Peace movement with the late Doc Paskowitz in the early 2000s. An incredible ambassador for the Israeli surfing community, he also hosted the Gudauskas brothers when they visited the area in 2015.

“Exactly during the ceasefire, we had a day which really resembled DBah in Australia on a good day—nonstop barrel fest,” Rashkovan continued, referring to Duranbah Beach.

In recent correspondence with Rashkovan, he has also described how the friend of one surfer was just released in the hostage exchange after being beaten by a mob and held in a tunnel for 50 days. He further described that children being held hostage have been forced to watch atrocities at gunpoint. The inhumanity is heartbreaking and inconceivable.

And that’s where something as small as surfing has profound power. While there’s no end in sight to the war, there’s solace in the sea, and if even just for a few hours, a new swell can be enough to summon the strength to carry on.

“The energy gave me, personally, a true boost. The air and feeling good, it’s been awhile since we’ve had that,” Rashkovan said.

In a world that may be a little short on empathy, think about it for a minute. When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, beaches in our little Orange County bubble were closed for a couple months.

It didn’t make a lot of sense at the time, and in hindsight, it really doesn’t make any sense, but that feeling of having the beach and open space of the ocean taken away caused people to do some funny things.

There were the Dana Point boys who tried to boat into Trestles, only to lose their craft when the first set wave rolled through. Protests were organized. People were properly angered.

Now, imagine being caught in the crossfire of a fatwa when all you’re trying to do is live your life, raise your family and catch a few waves every now and again.

Then, with a brief break in the fighting, a head-high swell rolls into your local beachbreak, and for a brief window, you have the chance to paddle out, catch a few waves, see your friends and breathe some fresh air.

I can only imagine how good that fleeting moment must have felt for those surfers. In the face of life and death, surfing really can be a salvation.

The human tragedy in Israel and Palestine is unfathomable, and certainly surfing has nothing to do with the gravity of the situation, but without hope, we have nothing. For surfers stuck in the middle of this mess, the ocean and the next swell embody this hope. In a world of dark clouds, it may be the only sunshine they get to enjoy.

People like to say, “Keep politics out of surfing.” But this isn’t about politics, or religion, or who’s right and who’s wrong; it’s about just trying to get by, trying to live a life with some meaning and purpose, and for a lot of people around the world, surfing is just that meaning and purpose.