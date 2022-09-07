The Blend Yoga Studio to Hold Soft Opening in Dana Point

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

The Blend, a new yoga studio offering unique workout classes geared to strengthening and lengthening students’ muscles, will open its doors at Monarch Bay Plaza for a pop-up class on Friday, Sept. 9.

The studio offers a class that combines yoga, Mat Pilates and HIIT (high-intensity interval training)—a workout named “The Blend” that studio owner and yoga instructor Jennifer “Zee” Zalev developed.

Zee came up with “The Blend” as a workout for herself while teaching Vinyasa and Yin Yoga classes in boutique studios in Toronto.

As part of the soft opening on Friday, Zee will offer an hourlong Blend class at 6:30 a.m. The full class schedule will kick off on Monday, Sept. 12.

In addition to the signature Blend workout, the studio offers Mat Pilates, Power Vinyasa, Slow Flow Vinyasa and Yin and Chill classes.

Zee recommends that beginners try either a Slow Flow Vinyasa or Yin and Chill class to start, as both classes move at a slow pace. They both also offer students the opportunity to get to know the poses better and work on their alignment.

“It helps somebody who’s never done it before,” Zee said.

The Yin and Chill class is a lot slower, where members will hold a pose for three to five minutes, rather than three to five breaths.

“The muscles are relaxed to get into the deep connective tissues,” Zee said. “It’s more of a meditative practice … perfect for those with mobility issues and stuff like that.”

The Blend classes aim to lengthen and strengthen students’ muscles, improve posture and strengthen their core.

Typical Blend classes will last 60 minutes, and consist of a warmup section, cardio section, cooldown, and shavasana—a resting pose held at the end of a yoga flow. The length of the cardio section and shavasana will depend on the energy of the class that day, Zee previously explained to the Dana Point Times.

(From Left) The Blend owner Jennifer “Zee” Zalev and Marketing and Studio Manager Lauren Schneider will welcome members to their new yoga studio for a soft opening on Friday, Sept. 9. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Instructors will set out all props and supplies needed for the class ahead of time, so all that members need to do is check in and put down a mat.

In the studio space, the Blend sells branded apparel and workout clothing from Laguna Beach brand Sol Tribe. In addition to the apparel, the studio sells a selection of luxury, clean skin care products by ODACITÉ.

The studio space was built by local Kyle Nelson Construction and designed by Grace Blu interior design. The Blend is located in Monarch Bay Plaza, off Pacific Coast Highway, next door to Perspire Sauna Studios.

The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. to celebrate The Blend’s grand opening and to welcome the new business into the community.

The Blend will offer monthly memberships, as well as visitor packs. The studio will also offer the first class for free and will have a limited promotion of two weeks of unlimited classes for $60, starting on the day of purchase.

The Blend team encourages those who may struggle with booking a class online or through an app to stop by the studio or email the team at hello@theblendoc.com.

“There’s always going to be somebody here to help them, getting that walk-through, step-by-step; here’s how you do it, or we’ll just book the class for you,” Zee said.

To sign up for classes, download The Blend OC app or visit The Blend’s website at theblendoc.com/get-started/.

Breeana Greenberg

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

