By Lillian Boyd

The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) announced that Samuel Johnson has been appointed to serve as the interim chief executive officer, following Michael Kraman’s retirement.

Johnson first joined the TCA in 2015 as the chief toll operations officer, overseeing the agencies’ tolling systems, customer service, revenue management, violation processing, toll compliance, customer experience communications and information technology functions.

While Johnson served as COO, the TCA made the decision in February 2019 to consolidate its customer service center in San Clemente to reduce the costs of running it. It was the last service center outside of the TCA’s headquarters in Irvine and closed March 1, 2019.

The customer service center went from 10 employees years ago to four prior to its closure. TCA officials stated most of the information provided at the center can now be found on its mobile app.

Prior to joining TCA, Johnson spent 12 years with the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) overseeing countywide efforts to implement transportation solutions and serving as part of the executive team responsible for the region’s tolling enterprise, including the State Route 125 toll road and the I-15 Express Lanes, the nation’s first dynamically priced toll facility.

“I am honored by the Boards’ unanimous selection and look forward to leading the talented team of staff we have at TCA,” said Johnson in a press release. “Ensuring the health and safety of our customers, our staff and their families; and aligning our efforts with the Boards’ vision and goals are key priorities and I look forward to addressing the challenges ahead of us.”

Johnson will serve as interim CEO until the TCA’s Boards of Directors identify a permanent replacement.