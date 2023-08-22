The tall ships Exy Johnson, Irving Johnson and Bill of Rights will join the replica 1770s privateer schooner Spirit of Dana Point docked beside the Ocean Institute for the 39th annual Maritime Festival next month.

From Sept. 8-10, the Ocean Institute will celebrate California’s rich maritime history with staged cannon battles, tall ship tours and educational activities. The three-day event serves as one of the marine education nonprofit’s major fundraising events, with all proceeds supporting its ocean education programs.

“The Maritime Festival is an exciting experience for the whole family,” Ocean Institute President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wendy Leavell said in a media release. “Guests can immerse themselves in California’s maritime history, legends, and culture, while supporting our ocean science education programs.”

The festival will kick off on Sept. 8 as the tall ships set sail for “cannon battles” at sea from 3:30-8 p.m. The Sails ’N Ales event will follow the cannon battles from 6:30-10 p.m., featuring beers from eight local brewers and music by Rogues in Xisle.

Festival attendees can purchase an Adventure Pass that allows entrance into ticketed areas including the Ocean Institute’s Main Campus, The Maddie James Seaside Learning Center & Historical Wharf and Lil Lads Landing. Festival Adventure Passes are $20 for adults, $18.50 for seniors and military, and $17 for youngsters 2-14.

Those looking to spend time with “mermaids” during the Maritime Festival can enjoy breakfast or tea featuring a mermaid swim show, story time and photo session. The breakfast will be catered by Maison Café, and tea will be catered by The Tea House on Los Rios. Tickets are $70 per person and include a Festival Adventure Pass.

Attendees can also enjoy an interactive Mermaid Swim Show during the festival weekend. Tickets for the show cost $35 per person and include a Festival Adventure Pass.

For those interested in learning how to be a pirate, the Ocean Institute offers Cap’n Jack’s Pirate School for Lil’ Scallywags at a cost of $35 per person.

Free areas of the festival include the Pirate Camp and Beer Garden; Peddler’s Village, which features vendor booths, handmade goods and educational partners; Seafarers Landing, featuring food trucks and a beer garden; and pirate and historical reenactments.

The Pirate and Mermaid Ball is returning for its second year, this time featuring a murder mystery masquerade and gourmet sit-down dinner. The event, which will run from 6:30-11 p.m., will also feature a silent and live auction, paddle-raise and live music.

Tickets for the ball are $300 per person, and sponsorships are available. Attendees are suggested to wear mermaid or pirate attire and masquerade masks.

“At the Ocean Institute, we foster curiosity through learning and scientific investigation. This is a great opportunity for our guests to put these same skills to the test, all while supporting our mission of education,” Kelsey Reimer, Ocean Institute’s development manager, said in a media release.

Proceeds from the Pirate & Mermaid Ball benefit the Ocean Institute’s flagship outreach program, Adopt-A-Class.

“We recognize that as a long-standing, iconic nonprofit that has served so many people, it’s easy to assume that we cover our costs with the many school buses that the public sees coming into our parking lot day in and day out,” Reimer said in the release.

“The reality is,” Reimer continued, “that 40% of the students that come here are able to join us through our Adopt-A-Class program because of generous contributions from donors, big and small.”

More information on the festival, such as an event schedule and ticketing, can be found at maritime-fest.org.