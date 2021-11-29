EYE ON DP, News Bites

Swift Action of Neighbors Leads to Dana Point Family’s Escape from Burning Home

Featured Image: Fire crews respond to a house fire on the 32000 block of Joel Circle in Dana Point on Saturday, Nov. 27. Screengrab: Courtesy of the Orange County Fire Authority

By Breeana Greenberg

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Dana Point on Saturday, Nov. 27, after the homeowners’ neighbors caught sight of the flames and alerted the residents, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

“Kudos to the neighbors who alerted a Dana Point family that their home was on fire,” OCFA’s public information officer tweeted on Saturday. “As a result, everyone was able to get out safely.”

Firetruck 9 and engine 5 responded to Saturday’s fire that occurred in the 32000 block of Joel Circle. According to the tweet, there were no injuries.

OCFA on Monday, Nov. 29, said it took 30 minutes for the department to contain the fire. The cause of the of the fire was undetermined as of this posting.

This is a developing story.

