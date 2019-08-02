by Lillian Boyd and Haley Chi-Sing

Anaheim homicide detectives arrested a suspect in the murder of 48-year-old musician David McCabe, a longtime Dana Point resident, on July 26. McCabe was found beaten to death in an Anaheim cul-de-sac in the early-morning hours of Saturday, July 20.

Arthur Williams, a 34-year-old Santa Ana resident, was arrested without incident on Wednesday, July 24, at a Santa Ana hospital. He was taken to Orange County Jail and booked the same day on suspicion of murder, according to Anaheim police. He is currently being held on one count of first-degree murder in lieu of a $1 million bail.

Anaheim police have confirmed that Williams and McCabe were acquaintances. Authorities have yet to release a statement regarding the suspect’s motive and will not publicize a booking photo until after the investigation is over.

McCabe’s body was found by a passerby, who called police. He was found dead at the scene. Authorities have stated that his injuries are consistent with those from blunt force trauma. According to an Anaheim Police Department press release, McCabe’s car, a gray 2013 Toyota Corolla 4-door with California License Plate 6YSH330, was not found at the scene and is yet to be recovered.

McCabe was the drummer in the punk rock band, Knightenders.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or www.occrimestoppers.org.