Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group is seeking new toys to be distributed by Santa at the Regiment’s annual holiday party.

The nonprofit organization aims to provide support and outreach for the benefit of the wounded, families of military members, and active duty Marines, Sailors and Families of the 5th Marine Regiment at Camp Pendleton and Wounded Warrior Battalion West.

Purchase a toy for a military child and drop it off at Dana Point City Hall, Harbor Grill, Jack’s Restaurant, Dana Point Chamber of Commerce office, Coffee Importers, Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa, Dana Point Community Center, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching, Casanova restaurant, Niguel Shores Clubhouse, Ocean Ranch Optometry, Luxe Restaurant & World Famous Martini Bar or Dana Hills Tennis Center. For a list of each location with their respective addresses, visit danapointtimes.com.

Look for the white collection boxes adorned with wreaths.

Those wishing to support by going online can visit danapoint5thmarines.com/holiday-magic to make a tax-deductible PayPal donation. Donors can also send a check to The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group, Attention: Holiday Magic, P.O. Box 471, Dana Point, CA 92629-0471.