Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and Anthony Small, cofounder of the Music Preserves Foundation and a Dana Point Arts and Culture Commissioner, will be the guest speakers at the next Dana Point Civic Association’s Coffee Chat on Friday, March 26, at 8:30 a.m.

Bartlett, a Dana Point resident who represents the county’s 5th District, will provide an update on COVID-19 in terms of vaccinations, the county’s move into the less restrictive red tier, mental health issues and testing.

Some restrictions on indoor dining, gyms, and movie theaters were lifted on Sunday in Orange County—and neighboring counties—as the area eased into the red tier of the state’s color-coded COVID-19 monitoring system. The shift to the red tier was expected, but came quicker than anticipated.

Orange County was previously in the purple “widespread” risk tier, the most restrictive of the four tiers. Indoor dining and other business operations were prohibited under the purple tier designation. The move to the less restrictive red “substantial” risk tier comes as cases continue dropping and vaccinations increase in the region.

Bartlett—whose district includes San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente, and Dana Point—visited a vaccine Point of Dispensing site at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center on Tuesday, March 16, to see firsthand how it was serving some of the most underserved and hardest-hit communities.

Small will discuss the latest Music Preserves programs in the Capistrano Unified School District and the community and provide an update on the Arts and Culture Commission activities. Small is the Executive Director of Music Preserves Foundation, a City of Dana Point Arts and Culture Commissioner, a Dana Point Times guest columnist and local musician.

Small partnered with Patti Compton, recent public relations director for Omega Events (the entertainment production company that produces the Doheny Blues Festival) to build Music Preserves Foundation. Compton and Small crossed paths in 2018, while Compton had been seeking a partnership to build a nonprofit to advance music education, and Small had been ready for a career step toward giving back to the community.

The Dana Point Arts and Culture Commission has led initiatives to beautify the city, including the utility box art program. City council has also given direction to the commission to lead efforts in beautifying Doheny Village, as it undergoes updates to its city plan and a future revitalization.

All coffee chat events are on Fridays at 8:30 a.m. Email the Dana Point Civic Association at dptcivic@gmail.com for the link. Zoom meetings will be recorded, and a link to the recording will be posted on the DPCA Facebook page.

On Friday, April 16, Assistant City Manager Kelly Reenders and Susan Parks, a Dana Point resident and CEO of OC United Way, will report on the homeless program and the new community program to assist with financial wellness.

On Friday, May 21, Rick Shintaku, the general manager of South Coast Water District, will provide updates on the SCWD Tunnel Project, a water rate study, desalination and effects of the drought.

On Friday, June 18, Wendy Marshall, CEO and President of the Ocean Institute, will provide updates on the organization’s programs and events surrounding ocean education.

