As Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley brings back her annual Holiday New Coats for Kids Drive for the 15th year, she is looking to expand the initiative across her district. For the past 14 years, Foley has organized the coat drive in Costa Mesa, where she previously served as a councilmember and mayor.

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, residents can donate new kids- and youth-sized coats to help children and teenagers stay warm this winter.

“I invite the public to join me in the holiday spirit and donate new coats and jackets to keep our kids warm this winter season,” Foley said in a media release. “After hosting this coat drive for the last 14 years, we hope to break records this year and collect the most donations yet to help as many Orange County families as possible, including nearly 200 identified kids in South County.”

Foley will accept donations at her offices in Santa Ana and Dana Point, as well as drop boxes throughout District 5.

The drop box locations in Dana Point include the Dana Point Women’s Club, located at 24642 San Juan Avenue, and the Orange County Sailing and Events Center at 34451 Ensenada Place.

In San Clemente, there will be a donation drop box at the Aquatics Center, 987 Avenida Vista Hermosa, and the San Clemente Library, 242 Avenida Del Mar.

There will also be a donation box located at the San Juan Capistrano Library, 31495 El Camino Real, and the Boys & Girls Club of the Capistrano Valley at 1 Via Positiva, San Juan Capistrano. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 18. For more information, reach out via email at katrina.foley@ocgov.com or over the phone at 714.834.3550.