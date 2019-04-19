Supervisor Bartlett Delivers State of South County Address

By Lillian Boyd

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett presented a series of updates on issues pertaining to the 5th District in the State of South County Address & Dinner on Thursday, April 11 at the Laguna Hills Community Center.

Bartlett highlighted homelessness, public safety, housing, infrastructure, transportation and health and human services, in addition to summarizing updates on South County cities specifically.

“Let me start off by saying Orange County is an amazing county,” Bartlett said. “We are committed to working with our cities to address ongoing issues such as homelessness.”

Looking back on the past year, Bartlett commended county’s ability to forge public-private partnerships, such as the Dana Point Harbor lease agreement. Community meetings planned around a harbor revitalization plan first began about 21 years ago. In 2016, Bartlett and other county leaders proposed a plan to partner with private developers to oversee a new and improved harbor. On July 17, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a recommended action to name the Dana Point Harbor Partners LLC (DPHP) as the 66-year master leaseholder and operator of the Dana Point Harbor. The lease was formally signed at a ceremony and press conference in the harbor on Nov. 2.

“I believe partnerships are effective for getting things done. Public-private partnerships are one of the greatest tools,” Bartlett said. “There are certain things that the private sector (is) much better at.”

Bartlett addressed how county leaders are addressing homelessness in Orange County. She cited that 10% of the country’s population is homeless, but California contains 25% of the nation’s homeless population.

“This is something we need to address head-on,” Bartlett said. “We’re looking at temporary shelter locations, we’re looking at affordable housing. We’re doing quite a bit.”

She commended the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and South County leaders for being proactive, remaining engaged and connecting homeless people with services.

Orange County Catholic Worker, along with the Emergency Shelter Coalition and Housing is a Human Right Orange County, filed a suit on Feb. 27 against the cities of San Clemente, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, Irvine and Aliso Viejo, because they said the cities have not done enough to provide for a shelter.

Bartlett also provided updates on the decommissioning of San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS).

“Decommissioning is important. Legislation will hopefully be moving forward, and I know that this is one of Congressman (Mike) Levin’s top priorities,” Bartlett said